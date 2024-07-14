Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 203,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 82,773 shares.The stock last traded at $29.34 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

