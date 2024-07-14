TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,051,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

