U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.