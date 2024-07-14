UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 1,960,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,916,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 232,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.