United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.9 %

United States Cellular stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

