United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,037.47

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.47 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,123 ($14.38). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.01), with a volume of 2,864,476 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,260 ($16.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,033.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,037.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,563.16, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,315.79%.

In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). In related news, insider Clare Hayward bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,658.51). Also, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). Insiders purchased a total of 3,035 shares of company stock worth $2,976,757 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

