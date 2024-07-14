Unum Group (UNM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 16th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:UNM opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

