UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

