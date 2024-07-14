UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
