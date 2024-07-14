Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $276.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $289.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.