Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of VALU stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

