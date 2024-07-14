Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.