Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.