Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
