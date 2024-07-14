Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 93.0% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.53 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after acquiring an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

