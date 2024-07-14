Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

