Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

