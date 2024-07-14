VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 275,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.79 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

