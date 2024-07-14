Velan (TSE:VLN) Announces Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$105.64 million for the quarter. Velan had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.
Velan Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of VLN opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.60. Velan has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.74.
About Velan
