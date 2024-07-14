Velan (TSE:VLN) Announces Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$105.64 million for the quarter. Velan had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Velan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VLN opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.60. Velan has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.74.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

