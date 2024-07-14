Velas (VLX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Velas has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $646,768.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Velas alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,065,893 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.