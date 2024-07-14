Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Veracyte Stock Up 0.8 %
Veracyte stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
