Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Veracyte stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.