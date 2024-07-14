Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and $4.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

