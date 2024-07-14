Verge Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $65.85 million and $2.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Get Verge alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,020.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.13 or 0.00626603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00116773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.