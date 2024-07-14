Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Short Interest Update

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 4,978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.50 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,845.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

