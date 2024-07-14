Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.47. 1,516,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 812,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 86,809 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 563,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 195,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

