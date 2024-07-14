Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Down 1.7%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.18). Approximately 303,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 381,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.69) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
