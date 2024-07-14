Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics
In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
