Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

View Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.