Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 26,722 shares trading hands.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.