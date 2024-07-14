Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.00. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,282 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

