Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 86,536 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 348,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Xtant Medical comprises about 0.2% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

