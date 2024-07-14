Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $27.64 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $27.64 or 0.00046054 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $451.39 million and $73.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

