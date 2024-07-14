Zentry Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $105.31 million and $16.30 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Zentry alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,553,720,665 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01888518 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $16,186,443.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.