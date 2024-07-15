1,383 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $155.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.