1,401 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $17.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $873.66. 123,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $781.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $883.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.