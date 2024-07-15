145,238 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,810. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

