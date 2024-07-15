14,908 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after buying an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ATI by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 312,699 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

ATI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.