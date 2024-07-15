1,550 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after buying an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,768,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

RRX traded up $4.23 on Monday, hitting $149.76. 85,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

