159,227 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Cricut as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 126,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.10. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

