1,626 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $295.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.