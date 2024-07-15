1,628 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.