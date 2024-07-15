17,154 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $356,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.9 %
Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,706. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Tecnoglass Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
