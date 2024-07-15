18,924 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $887,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:GJAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 26,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.