21,827 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

NYSE J traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.79. 210,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

