23,005 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $542,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.44. 99,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.