31,401 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

MCW stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

