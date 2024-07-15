3,575 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

