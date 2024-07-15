3,640 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.9 %

JLL stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $230.06. 90,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,381. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.