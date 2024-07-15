3,927 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,114,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,935,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,823 shares of company stock valued at $110,568,651 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

