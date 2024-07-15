4,010 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

