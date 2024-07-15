42,161 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortive by 179.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 181.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 340,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.