43,700 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lovesac

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.